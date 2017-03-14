Netflix to finish Orson Welles' last ever film

Netflix has acquired the global rights Orson Welles’ last ever film.

The TV and film streaming service has announced it will fund the full completion and restoration of The Other Side Of The Wind on Tuesday.

The move means an end to the decades-long mystery surrounding one of cinema’s greatest filmmakers, who began shooting the movie in 1970 but never completed it before his death in 1985.

Never forget Orson Welles was the big shot Hollywood guy in "The Muppet Movie" #OrsonWelles #Netflix pic.twitter.com/8kGKrCkT4X — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) March 14, 2017

The Other Side Of The Wind is a Hollywood satire about a filmmaker attempting a comeback and stars John Huston, Dennis Hopper and Peter Bogdanovich.

Peter helped in its editing and producer Frank Marshall will oversee the film’s completion.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos says he grew up worshipping Orson and described releasing his last film as “a point of pride” for him and for Netflix.