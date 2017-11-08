Netflix tells off Stranger Things star for bad language and fans love it

Stranger Things fans saw the funny side as Netflix jokingly reprimanded the show’s young star, Millie Bobby Brown, for swearing.

The 13-year-old actress – who plays spooky Eleven in the streaming service’s hit drama – posted a photograph of herself in character on Twitter and captioned it “Bitchin”.

Netflix US responded by tweeting: “Language”.

Fans thought the exchange was hilarious, with many posting crying with laughter emojis online and tweeting “lmao”.

Netflix’s comment has already been liked more than 18,000 times.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Can we take a moment to appreciate how good the @netflix team is? You guys are clever.”

“This is goals,” said another fan of the conversation.

“This made my day 11 times better,” quipped another.

Several people posted memes, pictures and videos to express their feelings on the exchange.

The second series of Stranger Things arrived on Netflix last month, more than a year after it debuted in July 2016.