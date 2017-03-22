Netflix release live-action Death Note trailer

Netflix has just released the first trailer for the live-action adaptation of Death Note, the horror anime TV show and comic.

The story follows Light Turner, played by Nat Wolff, as he finds the Death Note and soon discovers the power that comes with it.

If a name is written in the supernatural notebook, that person will die.

If you look closely and listen carefully, you will have caught a glimpse of the Shinigami, Ryuk, a mystical creature who owns the Death Note, voiced in this adaptation by Willem Dafoe.

The film, headed by the Blair Witch director Adam Wingard, initially received some backlash as the casting of the leading actors was seen as whitewashing, similar to controversies surround the upcoming movie Ghost in the Shell, starring Scarlett Johanson.

Death Note will premiere on Netflix on August 25.