Netflix have released some amazing new shows to help you through the January slump

Bad Day For The Cut (Now Streaming)

Bad Day for the Cut follows Donal, a middle-aged Irish farmer, still living with his mother, whose simple life is shattered after she is savagely murdered and he sets off for Belfast looking for answers and revenge. It stars Nigel O’Neill (The Secret; Game of Thrones) as Donal alongside Susan Lynch (Happy Valley; Monroe), Stuart Graham (The Frankenstein Chronicles; The The Secret) and rising stars Jozef Pawłowski (Jack Strong) and Anna Próchniak (Warsaw 44).

The film was developed through Northern Ireland Screen’s New Talent Focus scheme with Lottery funding from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland. It was filmed entirely in Northern Ireland with funding from the Northern Ireland Screen Fund.

Grace and Frankie: Season 4 (Now Streaming)

In Grace and Frankie, Jane Fonda (“Grace”) and Lily Tomlin (“Frankie”) star as two women whose lives are suddenly turned upside down when their husbands reveal they are gay and leave them for each other. Both sparring partners and partners-in-crime, they form an unlikely bond to face an uncertain future together and discover a new definition of “family,” with laughter, tears and plenty of mood enhancers along the way.

Riverdale: Season 2 (Now Streaming)

Riverdale is back for season two and it’s darker than ever. With the shooting of Fred Andrews threatening to plunge the entire town into utter darkness, can Betty unmask the Black Hood and can Jughead escape the grip of the Southside Serpents?

Actors: K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Mädchen Amick, Luke Perry, Skeet Ulrich and Mark Consuelos

Star Trek: Discovery (New Episode Every Monday)

Star Trek: Discovery will follow the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new lifeforms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. Star Trek, one of the most iconic and influential global television franchises, returns to television 50 years after it first premiered with Star Trek: Discovery. The series will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers. New Star Trek Discovery episodes premiere on Netflix at 8am (Irish time ) every Monday morning, following the US episode broadcast on CBS.

The Good Place (New Episode Every Friday)

A smart, unique new comedy about what makes a good person. The show follows Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) an ordinary woman who enters the afterlife and, thanks to some kind of error, is sent to the Good Place instead of the Bad Place, which is definitely where she belongs. While hiding in plain sight from Michael (Ted Danson), the wise architect of the Good Place (who doesn’t know he’s made a mistake), she’s determined to shed her old way of living and discover the awesome (or, at least, the pretty good) person within. Helping Eleanor navigate her new surroundings are Chidi (William Jackson Harper), her kind, open-hearted "soul mate" who sees the good in people but finds himself facing quite a dilemma; her seemingly perfect new neighbours, Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and Jianyu (Manny Jacinto); and Janet (D’Arcy Carden), the go-to source for any and all information in the Good Place.

Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes For Lizards (Now Streaming)

Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards is the charming portrait of legendary shoe designer Manolo Blahnik, whose impeccable dedication to his craft set a fashion standard among celebrities, stylists, and industry icons. Longtime fashion journalist Michael Roberts presents this never-before-seen peek into Mr. Blahnik’s world, featuring a ’who’s who’ of the fashion and entertainment industries including Anna Wintour, Rihanna, Paloma Picasso, Iman, Naomi Campbell, Rupert Everett, Karlie Kloss, André Leon Tally, and more.

Madeline (Now Streaming)

The adventurous, young Madeline is very good at getting into trouble, but she’s also fantastic in solving problems as well, and her school-mistress Miss Clavel is not too approving of her. The biggest problem comes up when Lord Covington decides to sell Madeline’s school.

Fargo: Season 3 (20 January)

Set in 2010, the third installment of Fargo centers on "Emmit" and his slightly younger brother "Ray Stussy" (Ewan McGregor). Emmit, the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, sees himself as an American success story, whereas Ray is more of a cautionary tale. Forever living in his more successful brother’s shadow, Ray is a balding ad pot-bellied parole officer with a huge chip on his shoulder about the hand he’s been dealt -- and he blames his brother. Their sibling rivalry follows a twisted path that begins with petty theft but soon leads to murder, mobsters and cut-throat competitive bridge.

Katt Williams: Great America (Now Streaming)

Veteran comedian, actor, rapper and social activist Katt Williams takes on a hit list of topics in his debut Netflix Original Stand-up comedy special, Katt Williams: Great America. The polarizing and over-the-top poster figure for hard truth and underground comedy reflects on the current political climate, racial tensions in America, and his disdain of roast beef.

Eye In The Sky (Now Streaming)

Col. Katherine Powell, a military officer in command of an operation to capture terrorists in Kenya, sees her mission escalate when a girl enters the kill zone triggering an international dispute over the implications of modern warfare.

Stars Helen Mirren, Aaron Paul, Alan Rickman

Restrepo (Now Streaming)

Photographer Tim Hetherington and journalist Sebastian Junger allow the realities of war to speak for themselves in this unnarrated documentary about a U.S. platoon in Afghanistan. The men of Second Platoon, Battle Company, 173rd Airborne Brigade teeter from naivete to weariness as months of alternating boredom and fighting take their toll. The loss of medic Juan "Doc" Restrepo leads the platoon to name an outpost in the remote Korengal Valley after him.

The Belko Experiment (21 January)

An ordinary day at the office becomes a horrific quest for survival when 80 employees (John Gallagher Jr., Tony Goldwyn, Adria Arjona) at the Belko Corp. in Bogotá, Colombia, learn that they are pawns in a deadly game. Trapped inside their building, a voice over an intercom tells the frightened staffers that two workers must be killed within 30 minutes. When another ultimatum follows, friends become enemies and new alliances take shape, as only the strongest will remain alive at the end.

Drug Lords: Season 1 (Now Streaming)

Over the course of Season One, we’ll delve into the sordid histories and bloody reigns of some of the most notoriously driven, twisted, and sadistic drug lords the world has ever seen. From cartel leaders with global reach, like Colombia’s Pablo Escobar and his Medellín empire’s nearly 20-year stranglehold on the world’s cocaine market, to homespun evil geniuses like Cornell Jones and his dubious invention of Washington, DC’s “open-air” drug market, DRUG LORDS will span the world to tell the tales of the king and queen-pins who peddled death to the people and reaped enormous rewards.

Rita: Season 4 (Now Streaming)

Following the life of a very outspoken and rebellious woman, Rita is a school teacher who is competent in the classroom, but seems to need a teacher of her own, when it comes to her personal life. After being fired from her school, this feisty teacher hits rock bottom and reluctantly takes a job in her hometown.

Homeland: Season 6 (Now Streaming)

In Season 6, several months after she thwarted a terrorist attack in Berlin, Carrie Mathison is living in New York where she’s begun working to provide aid to Muslims living in the U.S.

Van Helsing: Season 2 (Now Streaming)

In this reimagining of the classic Dracula story, the world is dominated by vampires, requiring humans to work together to survive. The series centers on Vanessa Helsing, daughter of famed vampire hunter Abraham Van Helsing, who wakes up after a five-year coma to discover a vampire-controlled world. She soon learns that she possesses a unique blood composition that makes her immune to vampires and able to turn the creatures into humans. That power puts humanity’s last hope to return the world to how it once was before the vampires took over in Vanessa’s hands.

The Open House (Now Streaming)

Following a tragedy, a mother and her teen son move to a relative’s vacant vacation home, where eerie and unexplained forces conspire against them.

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1 (Now Streaming)

Picking up where the film left off, the Netflix original series is an all-new chapter in the the endlessly upbeat adventures of the Trolls as Poppy, Branch and all of Troll Village keep the party going in their fantastical forest home. Executive produced by Matthew Beans (Robot Chicken), the series features Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect 1 and 2) and Amanda Leighton (This Is Us, The Fosters) as the voices of Branch and Poppy with original songs written and produced by Alana Da Fonseca (Pitch Perfect 3).