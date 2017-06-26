Netflix gives fans a peek at She’s Gotta Have It series

Netflix has unveiled a teaser trailer for the television adaptation of Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It.

The contemporary take on the 1986 film, about a young woman who is seeing three men, is set to air on the service in November.

The 15 second clip gives fans a brief look at DeWanda Wise as Nola Darling, a Brooklyn-based artist in her late 20s struggling to define herself and divide her time amongst her friends, her job and her three lovers.

The release of the trailer sparked excitement among fans on social media, who have said they cannot wait until the show debuts.

Super excited about this one! Spike Lee’s Netflix Series ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Sets Fall Release (Video) https://t.co/IImOQVBpWB — Tareia Williams (@TNicolePR) June 26, 2017

So excited for She's Gotta Have It the tv show. Watch it and support my mans Spike. — Jasmine 🍯🌻 (@JasSoSweeet) June 26, 2017

The cast also includes Chyna Layne , Cleo Anthony, Lyriq Bent and Anthony Ramos. Lee created and produced the show and directed all 10 episodes.

She’s Gotta Have It was shot in 12 days in 1986 and proved to be Lee’s landmark film.

:: She’s Gotta Have It launches on Netflix on November 23 2017.