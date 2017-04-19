Netflix defends 13 Reasons Why against claims that it ‘glamourises’ suicide

Netflix bosses have defended claims that their newest show, 13 Reasons Why against claims that it ‘glamourises’ suicide.

The show, produced by Selena Gomez, follows a girl named Hannah who takes her own life.

Before Hannah died by suicide, she recorded 13 tapes, each tapes depicts the 13 reasons for doing so.

Since the show was released on the streaming site last month, mental health activists have slammed the graphic nature of the show, it's failure to point out Hannah’s issues with severe depression and argue that the series does little to suggest viable alternatives to suicide

Many people have also taken to Twitter to say they believe it is a trigger for people who may struggle with their mental health.

y'all shouldn't watch 13 reasons why if you're dealing with any mental illnesses. the whole show is a huge trigger for people suffering it. — Ysabel 🌞 (@agnesysabel) April 9, 2017

13 Reasons Why is a great show for people who have never had mental health issues. For everyone else, it's a huge, dangerous trigger. — Mariena Slater (@mightymariena) April 12, 2017

Coming from someone with a mental illness: 13 Reasons Why was a huge trigger for me and brought up some past feelings. @JoeAndAlexShow — Chassica Price (@chassicaprice) April 19, 2017

Netflix bosses released a statement to ABC News stating, "We support the unflinching vision of the show's creators, who engaged the careful advice of medical professionals in the scriptwriting process."

"We wanted to do it in a way where it was honest, and we wanted to make something that can hopefully help people because suicide should never ever be an option."

Executive director for Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE), Dan Reidenberg has since responded to the statement saying, "There is a great concern that I have, that young people are going to over-identify with Hannah in the series, and we actually may see more suicides as a result.

Adding: "My thoughts about the series are that it's probably done more harm than any good.

"There should be no reason, no justification whatsoever, why any kind of production - entertainment or news - would be so descriptive and so graphic."

If you have been affected by suicide or would like to talk to someone, you can call Pieta House at 1800 247 247.