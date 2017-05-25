Netflix cancels The Get Down after just one season

Netflix announced that The Get Down has been cancelled after just one season, writes Pam Ryan.

The music drama, which centred on the Bronx's hip-hop and disco scene in the late 1970s, premiered the six-episode first half of the first season on August 12, 2016, and the second half on April 7, 2017.

The show was originally announced in February 2015 as the first television project from writer/director, Baz Luhrmann. It was the first Netflix project to be split into two parts and the first Netflix show to be cancelled after just one season.

Fans of the show quickly took to social media to express their disappointment with the streaming service over the decision.

They're cancelling The Get Down but renewing 13 Reasons Why even though we already know all 13 damn reasons? pic.twitter.com/fYTj1Xv7dy — Malinda Janay (@malindajny) May 25, 2017

I guess that's what happens when a show depicting the history of black/latino culture only has 3 secondary white characters #thegetdown — Heidi Pamela (@halcyonheid) May 25, 2017

#TheGetDown is more important than it's getting credit for. At least give us one more season to wrap it up. Not a good look @netflix — Ghost (@GhostInThaRoom) May 25, 2017

Luhrmann took to Facebook on Wednesday to share a note to fans following the show's cancellation.

Not everyone is buying his statement, however.

Netflix has canceled #TheGetDown. Partly b/c Baz Luhrmann is committed to directing a movie (he says)

https://t.co/hsfwQpYd20 pic.twitter.com/NsjFzqMePN — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 25, 2017

Regardless of why it was cancelled, people are just not happy.

I'VE SAID IT BEFORE AND ILL SAY IT AGAIN: #THEGETDOWN WAS NOT TOO EXPENSIVE TO MAKE IF U COULD AFFORD A STRANGER THINGS SUPERBOWL AD — Klaudia Amenábar (@kaludiasays) May 25, 2017

Was #TheGetDown too much Blackness for Netflix? Did Dear White People and Luke Cage fill your token quotas? — Jasmin Nicole (@sapphiredoves) May 25, 2017

I guess that's what happens when a show depicting the history of black/latino culture only has 3 secondary white characters #thegetdown — Heidi Pamela (@halcyonheid) May 25, 2017

Me bc #TheGetDown got cancelled & i'll never kno Shao's back story, if Dizzee's ok, if Mylene makes it to California or if Zeke leaves TGDB pic.twitter.com/TN06yZUQjr — Valeria 🌞 (@poppunkinspice) May 25, 2017

Will you miss The Get Down?