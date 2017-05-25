Netflix cancels The Get Down after just one season

Netflix announced that The Get Down has been cancelled after just one season, writes Pam Ryan.

The music drama, which centred on the Bronx's hip-hop and disco scene in the late 1970s, premiered the six-episode first half of the first season on August 12, 2016, and the second half on April 7, 2017.

The show was originally announced in February 2015 as the first television project from writer/director, Baz Luhrmann. It was the first Netflix project to be split into two parts and the first Netflix show to be cancelled after just one season.

Fans of the show quickly took to social media to express their disappointment with the streaming service over the decision.

Luhrmann took to Facebook on Wednesday to share a note to fans following the show's cancellation.

Not everyone is buying his statement, however.

Regardless of why it was cancelled, people are just not happy.

Will you miss The Get Down?
