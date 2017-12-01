Netflix announces third series of Stranger Things

Online streaming service Netflix has confirmed that a third run of hit horror series Stranger Things is already in the making.

The announcement, posted on Twitter, comes weeks after the show dropped its hotly anticipated second season, bringing a darker and gorier level to the Hawkins-based drama.

After inviting followers to vote on whether they wanted to see a third instalment, Netflix’s US and Ireland branch tweeted: “FOR THE LOVE OF STEVE, YES. Hold on to your nail bats, Season 3 is officially happening.”

The post referenced fan favourite character Steve Harrington, who won viewers’ hearts with his impressive 1980s hairstyle and fearless bravery in keeping his young friends safe from the gruesome man-eating “demidogs”.

According to Netflix, the upcoming series will see a return of all key characters, including Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as police chief Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler and Millie Bobby Brown as mysteriously powerful child Eleven.

Caleb McLaughlin will reprise his role as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers and, of course, Joe Keery as Steve.

While Lord Of The Rings star Sean Astin made both his debut and gory exit as Bob Newby in season two, late arrival Sadie Sink will return as Max with Dacre Montgomery as her stepbrother Billy.

The Duffer Brothers creation received five Emmy awards this year, as well as the SAG award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.