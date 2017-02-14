Neil Morrissey would consider Men Behaving Badly return with 'a good script'

Actor Neil Morrissey has revealed he would consider reprising his role in Men Behaving Badly with the right script.

The Grantchester star appeared as Tony Smart in the beer-soaked flat-share comedy alongside Martin Clunes’ character Gary Strang.

The show has been mooted for a return in recent years and Neil said he would consider a revival of the hit show, which aired between 1992 and 1998.

The pair reprised their roles in 2014 (Channel4/PA)

He told the Radio Times: “It can’t ever be what it was – we’re talking nearly 20 years ago – but if they came up with a good script and a good idea perhaps, because we’re old blokes now and we couldn’t be making the same mistakes.

“Martin Clunes is in pretty much the same boat as me.”

He said they would have to “lobby” creator Simon Nye and producer Beryl Vertue and tell them “the public require it”.

Martin has previously appeared to pour cold water on a comeback, saying that if Neil wants it to return, “he’s doing it on his own”.

The pair launching Men Behaving Badly in 1995 (PA)

In 2014, both appeared as their characters for the first time in 16 years for a charity sketch as part of Channel 4′s Stand Up To Cancer.

Neil also told the magazine he had got bored of Sri Lankan food after spending several weeks there for upcoming ITV drama The Good Karma Hospital.

He said: “I did get a bit fed up of having Sri Lankan curries every day, so I had pizza or a hot dog on the odd occasion. That’s terrible, isn’t it?

“But it’s a hankering for home … I missed my missus, the dog, my bed, my own pillows, my chair.”

