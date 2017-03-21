Nearly 4,000 people sign petition calling for end to Fair City kidnapping storyline

Fair City fans have been growing impatient with an ongoing story about a kidnapped girl being held hostage in a garage.

The plot has been ongoing since May 2016, and fans have had enough.

One such fan, William Thomas, even set up a petition on Change.org two days ago calling for the storyline to be wound up.

"Last May a girl called Katy O'Brien went missing in a soap called Fair City in Ireland. We eventually found out in September she was being held captive by a masked man and then it was reveled to be the most obvious person called Ciaran," he writes. "Ciaran was introduced a few episodes just before Katy went missing and almost became part of the O'Brien family. He instantly became part of the community after getting a job off Paul Brennan. "We later found out he also rents his own garage where he fixes motorbikes. He also rents a house in Dublin. For a [single] man this is a lot of money. Whilst feeding/clothing a girl he's keeping looked up. "Anybody who watches the show knows how tedious this is becoming. I could write so much more. "Fair City writers need to end this story as soon as possible!"

William hopes 5,000 people will sign the petition, and almost 4,000 have done so already. When the target has been reached, he will present the petition to the Fair City writers.

"I am really getting bored of Katy being in there. Best thing ever is that she has her eyebrows done and she's supposed to be locked up. Gone to the point where I don't want to watch it no more," says one signatory in the comments, while another adds "this storyline is getting very frustrating, it just seems to be going nowhere."

Much like Katy, no?

