Nathan Carter has announced he's returning to play Live at the Marquee

Nathan Carter will return to play Live at the Marquee Cork this July 1.

It’s been a whirlwind few years for Nathan who has brought a whole new generation of fans of all ages to country music in Ireland.

Last year saw the release of Nathan’s latest album ‘Stayin’ Up All Night’ which triumphed in the Irish charts and Nathan’s new DVD, which was filmed at his sold out show at 3Arena, is now available.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, December 14 at 9am from Ticketmaster.