Natasha Bedingfield has her own Pocketful Of Sunshine – a baby boy

Natasha Bedingfield has had the “happiest new year ever” – becoming mother to her first child.

The I Wanna Have Your Babies and Pocketful Of Sunshine singer, 36, previously announced that she and husband Matt Robinson were going to become parents to a baby boy.

She has posted a snap of herself in a hospital bed, holding up a coffee cup, with the word “mum” on it.

She told her fans: “Guess what just happened at the very end of this year! The happiest New Year ever!”

Bedingfield and Californian businessman Robinson wed in a ceremony overlooking the Pacific Ocean, in 2009.

The singer, whose brother Daniel Bedingfield is also known for hits like Gotta Get Thru This, released her last album in 2010 but it failed to crack the charts.

“Becoming a mum is ­something I’ve always dreamed of but for a long time I felt it was way off in the distance”, she previously told The Sun.

“I’m so excited to embrace this huge life-change. And Matt is super supportive.”