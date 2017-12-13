Natalie Portman goes on a terrifying mission in Annihilation trailer

Natalie Portman is seen brandishing weapons and trying to outwit terrifying fang-toothed creatures in the new trailer for sci-fi fantasy film Annihilation.

The Oscar-winning actress, 36, stars in director Alex Garland’s movie alongside Jennifer Jason Leigh, Oscar Isaac and Gina Rodriguez.

Based on the book by Jeff VanderMeer, the film stars Portman as a biologist who embarks on a dangerous mission in a bid to save her dying husband.

She agrees to enter an eerie shimmering cloud that nobody has ever returned from as she believes the key to curing her husband might be inside it.

Watch the official trailer for #Annihilation. In theatres 2.23.18. #WhatsInside pic.twitter.com/j1OGUngIYE — Annihilation (@AnnihilationMov) December 13, 2017

Portman’s character is initially struck by the beauty inside the “shimmer” but is soon fighting for her life.

The creepy teaser has gone down a storm with fans.

“This looks groundbreaking. Alex is such an innovative filmmaker. What a superlative cast too,” said one person on Twitter.

Another person said: “I’m all in on this movie! Can’t wait to watch this!”

:: Annihilation is due to be released in 2018.