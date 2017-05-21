Naomi Campbell struts her stuff on Cannes catwalk in charity event

Supermodel Naomi Campbell hit the catwalk in Cannes to raise money for children with her Fashion For Relief event.

The British star was joined by fellow catwalk queens including Kate Moss, Heidi Klum, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid at the event in aid of Save The Children.

Kate Moss (Doug Peters/PA)

Naomi stepped out in a flowing pink-and-black creation at the glamorous show, which was attended by stars such as designer Donatella Versace and Queen Rania of Jordan, with Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio also rumoured to be in the audience.

Naomi Campbell (Doug Peters/PA)

Another look saw Naomi, 46, in a thigh-skimming silver dress, with her long hair loose around her shoulders.

Actress Faye Dunaway, models Erin O’Connor and Jourdan Dunn and actor Antonio Banderas were also among those who showed off a range of fun, colourful designs.

Naomi later shared a brief video on Twitter of Antonio strutting down the runway modelling a bright jacket.

Kate was cheered on by her half-sister Lottie Moss, who walked the red carpet in a sheer lace dress with ruffles protecting her modesty.

Lottie Moss (Doug Peters/PA)

Naomi founded the Fashion For Relief charity 12 years ago, and has used it to raise money for various humanitarian causes such as the fight against Ebola.

Heidi Klum (Doug Peters/PA)

The runway show, which launched Diesel’s Child At Heart collection, will be followed by a charity auction.