Naomi Campbell criticises lack of diversity at British Vogue

Naomi Campbell has criticised the lack of diversity at British Vogue by sharing an image of its staff that shows not one non-white employee.

The supermodel, who has joined the fashion magazine as a contributing editor, said she hopes to see an “inclusive and diverse” staff now Edward Enninful has taken over from Alexandra Shulman as editor-in-chief.

The picture, which Campbell posted on Instagram on Tuesday, is a portrait of the editorial staff to celebrate the final edition under Shulman, who Enninful replaced this month.

Campbell, 47, wrote: “This is the staff photo of @britishvogue under the previous editor #AlexandraSchulman.

“Looking forward to an inclusive and diverse staff now that @edward_enninful is the editor.”

Enninful, who moved to London as a child from Ghana, will have a big task to make the staff more representative, according to the image of around 50 staff members.

The most recent census, held in 2011, showed that 14% of people in England and Wales identified as non-white, a rising figure.

Edward Enninful

Edward Enninful, the magazine’s first male editor (Mert & Marcus/PA)

A barrage of criticism against the magazine met Campbell’s request for followers’ thoughts.

x__ebss wrote: “Not one single ethnic person! Wow.”

kenneth4433 added: “Thank you for bringing this to our attention @iamnaomicampbell another sector of institutionalized racism on display.”

Enninful appointed as contributing editors Campbell and Kate Moss, as well as director Steve McQueen, who won a best picture Oscar for 12 Years A Slave.
