Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss appointed contributing editors of British Vogue

Models Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell and director Steve McQueen will be contributing editors of British Vogue, incoming editor-in-chief Edward Enninful has announced.

Grace Coddington, former creative director of US Vogue and star of documentary The September Issue, will also join as a contributor.

Grace Coddington (Pamela Hanson/Vogue)

Enninful, a Ghanian-born magazine fashion director who moved from Africa to London as a child, will be the first male editor of British Vogue.

He will replace Alexandra Shulman at the helm of the influential fashion bible on August 1.

Edward Enninful and Naomi Campbell are old friends (Aurore Marechal/PA)

He said: “I am thrilled that Kate, Naomi, Steve and Grace are going to work with us in these new roles.

“As two of the biggest international style influencers and supermodels, the impact Naomi and Kate have in today’s culture is enormous.

“Being an acclaimed filmmaker and Turner Prize-winning artist, Steve will bring an increased depth to the arts within the magazine.

Steve McQueen is a Turner prize-winning artist (Matt Crossick/PA)

“Grace’s relationship with Vogue started at a very young age; she has become synonymous with the title and is as much loved in Britain as is she is globally.

“I am very much looking forward to working with these friends and colleagues on their ideas for upcoming issues.”

Moss, who has previously been a contributing fashion editor at British Vogue, and Campbell have both been models since they were teenagers, while McQueen’s film 12 Years A Slave won the best picture Oscar.

Kate Moss (Matt Crossick/PA)

Coddington, who is a former Vogue model, worked for British Vogue for 19 years before joining American Vogue to work with editor Anna Wintour.

She was the breakout star of a documentary about the magazine, The September Issue.

Last month, acclaimed stylist and photographer Venetia Scott was appointed fashion director of British Vogue.

Scott is taking over from Lucinda Chambers, who announced her departure from the role after more than 35 years.

She will take on the role from July 10, shortly before Enninful takes over as editor.

British Vogue celebrated its centenary last year.