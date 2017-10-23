‘Naked’ Taylor Swift sends fans wild in music video preview

Taylor Swift fans have joked they were “not ready for it” when the singer shared a preview of her new music video for Ready For It, in which she appears to be almost fully naked.

The 27-year-old US pop star unveiled a snippet from the video, which will be released in its entirety on Thursday, and which sees her in full futuristic mode and seemingly nude.

Swift posted three short clips on her Instagram page, and within one hour they had been viewed more than 2.5 million times in total.

…Ready For It? Official Music Video out Thursday night. #ReadyForItMusicVideo A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

In the teaser, set in a futuristic sci-fi universe, Swift walks down a corridor with a hood over her head before she is seen as a robot or cyborg-like being.

She seems to be unclothed with geometric lines of lights across her body, although some fans have suggested she is wearing a nude-coloured bodysuit.

Another segment shows Swift gazing into a floating, glowing orb, while another snippet sees her smashing through what looks like a glass cage.

Fans of the star took to Twitter to share their thoughts over the teaser, with many using the song’s title to joke they were not prepared for it.

i literally just closed my eyes and when i opened it Taylor Swift released the teaser for …Ready For It? music video. I WAS NOT READY FOR IT — allain 🇵🇭 (@swiftreputation) October 23, 2017

Taylor: ready for it music video drops thursday!

Narrator: she in fact, was NOT ready for it — pearce (@swiftyfan6) October 23, 2017

@taylorswift13 I wasn’t ready for it! Now my heart is racing and my head can’t stop thinking about how amazing and powerful this video is. — raissa bear (@bear_rahs2) October 23, 2017

Many fans were confused over Swift’s apparent nudity.

Is she naked with editing or is it a bodysuit?? She had to know we’d be wondering from the trailer! #readyforit #taylorswift — Stephanie Cheek (@StephCCheek) October 23, 2017

I'm still attempting to digest the image of Taylor Swift in a nude body suit for her new video omg — • lou • (@lousaysthings) October 23, 2017

Others were impressed with the sci-fi element to the video, and the special effects involved.

You can say whatever you want about Taylor Swift, but she got amazing music videos with those special effects! #ReadyForItMusicVideo — AriGrandeNet (@AriGrandeNet) October 23, 2017

Who would of thought that in 2017 @taylorswift13 would be the queen of music videos and amazing visuals!?!?! #ReadyForIt looks UNREAL! ⚡️ — Harry Powell (@lilmonsterharry) October 23, 2017

@taylorswift13 OMG THIS IS A MIX OF STAR WARS AND BLADE RUNNER 2049 FOR SURE!! I AM FREAKING OUT! #ReadyForItMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/6nVlXybd2r — Carla (@Carly1096) October 23, 2017

Ready For It is the second single from Swift’s forthcoming studio album Reputation, which is set for release on November 10.

Swift dropped the album’s third track Gorgeous last week.