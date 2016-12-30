Naked Poldark wins best TV moment of the year... again!

The famous bathing scene in this year’s series of Poldark has topped a poll of biggest television moments of 2016.

A year after Aidan Turner’s shirtless scything in the BBC drama staked its claim in the same list, the scene in this year’s series, which showed him washing himself down in a tin bath, enthralled viewers once again.

Nudity in general featured highly in the list, compiled by RadioTimes.com, with Tom Hiddleston’s unclothed appearance in The Night Manager coming in third place.

We’re not sure it was the face people were looking at… (Ian West/PA)

Other notable scenes, voted for by 2,000 viewers, included Ed Balls’ Gangnam Style on Strictly Come Dancing, Donald Trump’s acceptance speech following the US elections and the Brownlee brothers’ heart-warming finish at the Triathlon World Series in Mexico.

Voters were asked to pick what they found to be the most dramatic, inspiring and emotional clips from a shortlist of 35.

The 16 best performers, making up the website’s 16 best TV moments of 2016, were:

1. Aidan Turner in a tin bath (Poldark)

2. The Shelbys are arrested (Peaky Blinders)

3. Tom Hiddleston bares all (The Night Manager)

4. Ross and Elizabeth’s controversial bedroom scene (Poldark)

5. Snake attack on baby iguanas (Planet Earth II)

6. Hodor holds the door (Game Of Thrones)

THE dance of the year (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

7. Ed Balls does Gangnam Style (Strictly Come Dancing)

8. The Brownlee brothers go arm-in-arm to the finish line (Triathlon World Series)

9. Jon Snow is resurrected (Game Of Thrones)

10. Andrei and Natasha waltz at the ball (War And Peace)

11. Mo Farah falls over – and still wins a gold medal (The Rio Olympics)

Most deserved victory leap ever (Mike Egerton/PA)

12. Donald Trump’s acceptance speech

13. Lindsay Denton is shot (Line Of Duty)

14. “The Caddy” tries to escape (Line Of Duty)

15. Adele’s carpool karaoke (The Late Late Show With James Corden)

16. Danny Dyer discovers his royal ancestry (Who Do You Think You Are?)