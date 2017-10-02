Nadiya Hussain offers cake and dancing to cheer up Strictly’s Chizzy

TV chef Nadiya Hussain has reached out to dashed Strictly Come Dancing hopeful Chizzy Akudolu, inviting her over for a night of cake and dancing after she was booted off the show.

The actress, and professional dance partner Pasha Kovalev, became this year’s first couple to be eliminated from the BBC One show this weekend.

Akudolu – who viewers said was “robbed” of another round in the competition – has since been showered with messages of love from her Strictly co-stars, as well as the tempting offer from Hussain.

The Great British Bake Off champion tweeted Akudolu: “Can you come to my house? Bring @PashaKovalev we can eat cake and dance together. I’m so sad.”

Delighted with the idea, Akudolu responded: “Babe, you’ve mentioned my trigger word- CAKE!! I’m there, with or without @PashaKovalev …”

Hussain then replied that “Strictly won’t be the same”.

Akudolu, known for her role as Mo Effanga on Holby City, tweeted following Sunday night’s results show that she was “gutted” to be leaving the show as she had been looking forward to performing in the movie-themed round.

She also shared a selfie with Kovalev and wrote: “I’ve enjoyed every minute of my time on #Strictly Except the elimination part… Massive thanks to this dude for making it exceptional !!”

Returning the sentiment, contestant Ruth Langsford tweeted a video clip of herself describing Akudolu as the “life and soul” of the Strictly party. She added: “We all love Chizzy so much… we’re going to miss her loud and funny voice and her singing and dancing.”

Professional dancer Karen Clifton Tweeted: “Love ya @chizzyakudolu boy did u set that floor on fire on Saturday night.. will miss ya x @bbcstrictly.”

Oti Mabuse shared a cartoon picture of the pair behind the scenes and wrote: “Genuinely emotional to see my twin sister @chizzyakudolu leave us you have blessed us with your Queen personality and will be missed.”

Janette Manrara added: “Going to miss @chizzyakudolu & @PashaKovalev so much! They always lit up the room when they danced! Love to you both!!!!”

Akudolu and Kovalev were given their marching orders after they failed to win over the judges in their dance-off against comedian Brian Conley and Amy Dowden.