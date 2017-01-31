Mysterious Stormzy billboards are popping up all over London

Stormzy has been offering Londoners a masterclass in creating hype around a new release.

It looks like the grime artist has been hinting about his album coming out as a series of mysterious billboards have appeared around London using his hashtag MERKY.

Stormzy has taken out some advertising (Jonathan Brady/PA)

They feature one-line quotes on a black background, with one reading: “Ain’t dropped nothing for a minute. I’m fine” and another that says: “Who’s gonna stop me?! You?! Him?!”

This one appeared near his old school.

And in this one, it seemed he had announced the album release date.

Stormzy last released new music in August last year, with the theme music to Noel Clarke film Brotherhood.

He cancelled all of his tour dates in September and closed his social media accounts in November.