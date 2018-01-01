Myleene Klass recreates I’m A Celebrity shower scene
01/01/2018 - 18:04:00Back to Showbiz Home
Myleene Klass kicked off 2018 by recreating her famous bikini shower scene from 11 years ago.
The singer and presenter, 39, made a huge splash and gave her career a boost when she showered in a skimpy white swimsuit during her stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2006.
Klass revisited the moment with her first tweets of 2018, sharing two snaps online showing her in a similar two-piece.
The first shows the mother-of-two standing at the base of a waterfall and is captioned “Don’t go chasing…” with some water emojis.
Don’t go chasing....💦💦💦 pic.twitter.com/LDcOgDF9LG— Myleene Klass (@KlassMyleene) January 1, 2018
The second shows the star standing among some trees.
Jungle is massive. 🌴 pic.twitter.com/2vUJJrYTD7— Myleene Klass (@KlassMyleene) January 1, 2018
“Jungle is masssive.” she wrote, adding a picture of a palm tree.
Join the conversation - comment here