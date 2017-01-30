Myleene brings a touch of Klass to rail platform with a live piano performance

Myleene Klass delighted commuters as she performed a live piano set at London’s King’s Cross station on Monday.

The musician and TV presenter wore a stunning red ball gown for the occasion, celebrating a £40 million investment by Virgin Trains into its fleet of east coast services.

Myleene brought a splash of colour to the grey platform (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Representing the train line with her matching bold lipsticks and nail polish, she braved the chilly station and took her seat at a baby grand piano set up on on the platform.

Not your usual commute selfie… (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

But whatever the weather, Myleene, 38, kept a smile on for the press cameras and obligatory customer selfies.

It gave the St Pancras station pianos some serious competition!