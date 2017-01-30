Myleene brings a touch of Klass to rail platform with a live piano performance
Myleene Klass delighted commuters as she performed a live piano set at London’s King’s Cross station on Monday.
The musician and TV presenter wore a stunning red ball gown for the occasion, celebrating a £40 million investment by Virgin Trains into its fleet of east coast services.
Representing the train line with her matching bold lipsticks and nail polish, she braved the chilly station and took her seat at a baby grand piano set up on on the platform.
But whatever the weather, Myleene, 38, kept a smile on for the press cameras and obligatory customer selfies.
It gave the St Pancras station pianos some serious competition!
