My family is complete, says Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner has hit back at a magazine article about her love life, saying her “family is complete”.

Jennifer, 45, and fellow Hollywood star Ben Affleck, 44, filed divorce petitions in Los Angeles last month, citing irreconcilable differences and seeking joint custody of their three children.

People magazine pictured Jennifer on the cover accompanied by an article saying that Ben had been “the love of her life”.

Ben Affleck (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The actress wrote on Facebook: “It isn’t unusual for me to receive calls from loved ones thinking I forgot to tell them I am pregnant – with twins! – but those are so ridiculous they’re easy to ignore.”

She said she did not pose for the cover or participate in the article, and added: “This isn’t a tragedy by any measure, but it does affect me and my family and so, before my mom’s garden club lights up her phone, I wanted to set the record straight.”

Jennifer Garner (Ian West/PA)

Jennifer told her fans: “While we are here, for what it’s worth, I have three wonderful kids and my family is complete.”

Ben and Jennifer announced they were separating in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

Double Oscar winner Ben announced earlier this year that he had recently completed treatment for alcohol addiction.