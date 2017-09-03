Musicians from across genres pay tribute to Steely Dan star Walter Becker

Musicians and bands from across genres have paid tribute to Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker, who has died at the age of 67.

John Darnielle, founder of indie folk group The Mountain Goats, wrote on the band’s Twitter page: “Steely Dan changed the way I understand music forever; I started writing songs under the name “the Mountain Goats” the same month that I bought “Katy Lied” on tape and started obsessing over it.

“Safe travels along the cosmos to Walter Becker: you changed my life.”

Hip hop artist Talib Kweli tweeted: “Damn. About to listen to Steely Dan all day. Thank you Mr. Becker for a lifetime of great music.

“De La Soul introduced me to Steely Dan when they sampled this beautiful piece of music. Peg. #RIPWalterBecker.”

Country music singer Wheeler Walker Jr added: “RIP Walter Becker. As a kid, I never thought I’d listen to Steely Dan. And yet I did. A lot,” while Steve Lukather, guitarist in rock band Toto, sent his condolences to Becker’s bandmate Donald Fagen.

He wrote: “Really sad to hear Walter Becker has passed… Steely Dan music touched me deep. My desert Island music. RIP Walter. Condolences Donald..”

Rapper Pharoahe Monch wrote: “RIP Walter Becker. If you’re a Steely Dan fan you have to check out the Aja documentary… insane. Super Inspiring as an artist,” while singer songwriter Lisa Loeb added: “So sad to hear. A true inspiration R.I.P.”

Fagen has said he will keep the music the duo created alive for as long as he can.