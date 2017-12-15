Music fans hail new Eminem release as ‘album of the century’

Eminem fans have had their craving for new material satisfied after the rapper dropped his new record in the early hours of Friday.

Weighing in with 19 tracks – including a collaboration with Ed Sheeran on River – Revival is his first studio album since The Marshall Mathers LP 2 in 2013.

The Detroit rapper recently returned with a collaboration with Beyonce on single Walk On Water and was the musical performer on Saturday Night Live, when he performed that track along with older hits Stan and Love The Way You Lie.

At 5am UK time and 12 midnight in his native Detroit, the best-selling rapper tweeted a clip of River and a link to download the tracks.

And fans of the rapper quickly piled in giving their views on the new record.

ALBUM OF THE CENTURY — #REVIVAL out now (@Eminem_2017_) December 15, 2017

Twitter user Eminem_2017_ called it “album of the century”, while Nick Valery wrote: “I have already been listening to it and OH MY GAWDD it’s soooooooooo good the KING is back baby.”

Meanwhile, Eminem will be hosting a pop-up spaghetti event in Detroit this weekend to celebrate the launch of the album.

Detroit! Come vomit up some spaghetti with me this weekend at our official #Revival pop up. Exclusive merch, spaghetti and more pic.twitter.com/rL0GHhrh9u — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 14, 2017

According to the menu, “mom’s spaghetti” will be up for grabs for five dollars – undoubtedly a reference to his hit Lose Yourself.