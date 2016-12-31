Mums happy to stay in on NYE as Tom Hardy reads CBeebies Bedtime Story

Usually on New Year’s Eve, you’ll hear the mothers of small children complaining about having to spend the evening at home.

But tonight, parents up and down the land were pleased to be stuck on the sofa while everyone else was out partying – why? Because Tom Hardy was reading the CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Tom and Woody read the Bedtime Story (BBC)

The kids’ channel closes each evening with a celebrity reading out a soothing tale, and as plenty of older viewers had excitedly known for a while, tonight was Tom’s turn.

It’s not always hard work being a mum at the kids’ bedtime.

On behalf of all mums out there... can I thank CBeebies for the Tom Hardy story reading tonight #HAPPYNEWYEAR #happymum ☺️ — carly sandom (@sandom21) December 31, 2016

CBeebies may be aimed at pre-schoolers, but tonight their audience’s average age may have risen.

Just had to watch CBeebies Bedtime Story read by Tom Hardy. My daughter is 10. My wife is 46.



Did I mention it was read by Tom Hardy? — Alan Morrison (@mralanmorrison) December 31, 2016

Don't have any children, yet just watched the whole 5 mins of Tom Hardy reading the bedtime story on Cbeebies 😆 😍 #TomHardy @CBeebiesHQ — Kirsty Ryan (@KirstyRyan28) December 31, 2016

"but mummy, why do you want to watch this, you don't normally want to watch this, it's not for adults you know"! 😂😂😂😂😂 #TomHardy #cbeebies 😂 — Natalie💞 (@GigglingNatalie) December 31, 2016

Many children may have mistakenly thought they were being treated to some bedtime telly because it was New Year.

Encouraged my kids to watch CBeebies Bedtime Story. Mr Tom Hardy was reading it. Lovely! Swoon! Kids had a nice story, I had nice viewing — ThisLastingClarity (@TLC_3110) December 31, 2016

He also brought along his sleepy dog Woody, who melted viewers’ hearts even more.

"Listen, this year's been pretty rough. How about you settle down and we'll have Tom Hardy read you a bedtime story with his sleeping dog?" — Joe Gassis (@pixelcult) December 31, 2016

Rarely has having no plans on New Year’s Eve seemed like such a good prospect.

I STAYED IN ON NEW YEARS EVE FOR THIS MOMENT. TOM HARDY TELLING A STORY ON CBEEBIES. BAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/Wa4dislh4n — Evey (@eveyvictoria) December 31, 2016

Finally, a nice ending to the terrible year that was 2016.