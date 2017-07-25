MTV VMAs: Here is a list of all the nominees

Kendrick Lamar leads the way with eight nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards. Here is a full list of the nominees:

:: Video of the year

Bruno Mars performing on stage at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London.
Bruno Mars (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts

The Weeknd – Reminder

:: Artist of the year

Ed Sheeran performing on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Somerset.
Ed Sheeran (Yui Mok/PA)

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

:: Best new artist

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

:: Best collaboration

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – We Don’t Talk Anymore

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – Broccoli

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – Closer

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels

Zayn & Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)

:: Best pop

Harry Styles attending the Dunkirk world premiere at the Odeon Leicester Square, London
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)

Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better

Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – Down

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm

Miley Cyrus – Malibu

:: Best hip-hop

Kendrick Lamar performing at the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park in London.
Kendrick Lamar (Alan D West/PA)

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.

Big Sean – Bounce Back

Chance the Rapper – Same Drugs

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – Broccoli

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Bad & Boujee

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne – I’m The One

:: Best dance

Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris (Joe Giddens/PA)

Zedd and Alessia Cara – Stay

Kygo x Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me

Calvin Harris – My Way

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – Cold Water

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – Gone

:: Best rock

Coldplay's Chris Martin performing at the Brit Awards
Coldplay’s Chris Martin (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Coldplay – A Head Full Of Dreams

Fall Out Boy – Young And Menace

Twenty One Pilots – Heavydirtysoul

Green Day – Bang Bang

Foo Fighters – Run

:: Best fight against the system

John Legend photocall – London
John Legend(Lauren Hurley/PA)

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – Black SpiderMan

The Hamilton Mixtape – Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)

Big Sean – Light

Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL

John Legend – Surefire

:: Best cinematography

Ed Sheeran (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Ed Sheeran (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. – Cinematographer: Scott Cunningham

Imagine Dragons – Thunder – Cinematographer: Matthew Wise

Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill – Cinematographer: Steve Annis

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – Nobody Speak – Cinematographer: David Proctor

Halsey – Now Or Never – Cinematographer: Kristof Brandl

:: Best direction

Katy Perry on stage at Glastonbury
Katy Perry (Yui Mok/PA)

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. – Directors: Dave Meyers, The Little Homies

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm – Director: Mathew Cullen

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic – Directors: Cameron Duddy, Bruno Mars

Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful – Director: Aaron A

The Weeknd – Reminder – Director: Glenn Michael

:: Best art direction

The Graham Norton Show – London
The Weeknd (Ian West/PA)

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. – Production designer: Spencer Graves

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic – Production designer: Alex Delgado

Katy Perry ft. Migos – Bon Appetit – Production designer: Natalie Groce

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts – Production designer: Damian Fyffe

The Weeknd – Reminder – Production designers: Lamar C Taylor and Christo Anesti

:: Best visual effects

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. – Company: Timber – Lead: Jonah Hall

A Tribe Called Quest – Dis Generation – Company: Bemo – Lead: Brandon Hirzel

KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – iSpy – Company: Gloria FX – Leads: Max Colt and Tomash Kuzmytskyi

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm – Company: MIRADA

Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times – Company: ONE MORE – Lead: Cédric Nivoliez

:: Best choreography

so I'm 💭

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Kanye West – Fade – Choreographers: Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze and Derek ‘Bentley’ Watkins

Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – Side To Side – Choreographers: Brian and Scott Nicholson

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. – Choreographer: Dave Meyers

Sia – The Greatest – Choreographer: Ryan Heffington

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – Down – Choreographer: Sean Bankhead

:: Best editing

Future – Mask Off – Editor: Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost

Young Thug – Wyclef Jean – Editors: Ryan Staake, Eric Degliomini

Lorde – Green Light – Editor: Nate Gross of Exile Edit

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – Closer – Editor: Jennifer Kennedy

The Weeknd – Reminder – Editor: Red Barbaza
