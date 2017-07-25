MTV VMAs: Here is a list of all the nominees
Kendrick Lamar leads the way with eight nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards. Here is a full list of the nominees:
:: Video of the year
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts
The Weeknd – Reminder
:: Artist of the year
Bruno Mars
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Ariana Grande
The Weeknd
Lorde
:: Best new artist
Khalid
Kodak Black
SZA
Young M.A
Julia Michaels
Noah Cyrus
:: Best collaboration
Fan luv vote now ! Break @MTV @vmas servers !!! Vote now !! pic.twitter.com/mjgKWYwISN— DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) July 25, 2017
Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – We Don’t Talk Anymore
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – Broccoli
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – Closer
Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – Feels
Zayn & Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)
:: Best pop
Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better
Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – Down
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm
Miley Cyrus – Malibu
:: Best hip-hop
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE.
Big Sean – Bounce Back
Chance the Rapper – Same Drugs
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – Broccoli
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – Bad & Boujee
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne – I’m The One
:: Best dance
Zedd and Alessia Cara – Stay
Kygo x Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me
Calvin Harris – My Way
Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – Cold Water
Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – Gone
:: Best rock
Coldplay – A Head Full Of Dreams
Fall Out Boy – Young And Menace
Twenty One Pilots – Heavydirtysoul
Green Day – Bang Bang
Foo Fighters – Run
:: Best fight against the system
Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – Black SpiderMan
The Hamilton Mixtape – Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)
Big Sean – Light
Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL
John Legend – Surefire
:: Best cinematography
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. – Cinematographer: Scott Cunningham
Imagine Dragons – Thunder – Cinematographer: Matthew Wise
Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill – Cinematographer: Steve Annis
DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – Nobody Speak – Cinematographer: David Proctor
Halsey – Now Or Never – Cinematographer: Kristof Brandl
:: Best direction
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. – Directors: Dave Meyers, The Little Homies
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm – Director: Mathew Cullen
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic – Directors: Cameron Duddy, Bruno Mars
Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful – Director: Aaron A
The Weeknd – Reminder – Director: Glenn Michael
:: Best art direction
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. – Production designer: Spencer Graves
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic – Production designer: Alex Delgado
Katy Perry ft. Migos – Bon Appetit – Production designer: Natalie Groce
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – Wild Thoughts – Production designer: Damian Fyffe
The Weeknd – Reminder – Production designers: Lamar C Taylor and Christo Anesti
:: Best visual effects
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. – Company: Timber – Lead: Jonah Hall
A Tribe Called Quest – Dis Generation – Company: Bemo – Lead: Brandon Hirzel
KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – iSpy – Company: Gloria FX – Leads: Max Colt and Tomash Kuzmytskyi
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – Chained To The Rhythm – Company: MIRADA
Harry Styles – Sign Of The Times – Company: ONE MORE – Lead: Cédric Nivoliez
:: Best choreography
Kanye West – Fade – Choreographers: Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze and Derek ‘Bentley’ Watkins
Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – Side To Side – Choreographers: Brian and Scott Nicholson
Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. – Choreographer: Dave Meyers
Sia – The Greatest – Choreographer: Ryan Heffington
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – Down – Choreographer: Sean Bankhead
:: Best editing
Future – Mask Off – Editor: Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost
Young Thug – Wyclef Jean – Editors: Ryan Staake, Eric Degliomini
Lorde – Green Light – Editor: Nate Gross of Exile Edit
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – Closer – Editor: Jennifer Kennedy
The Weeknd – Reminder – Editor: Red Barbaza
