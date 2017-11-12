MTV Europe Music Awards heading to Spain in 2018

The MTV Europe Music Awards will make its debut in the Spanish city of Bilbao in 2018.

Host of this year’s event Rita Ora announced the news during the ceremony in London on Sunday night.

Stormzy performs on stage during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2017 held at The SSE Arena, London.

It marks the third time the awards will be held in Spain, but the first time it will take place in Bilbao.

In 2002, the event was held in Barcelona – while it visited Madrid in 2010.

Winners at this year’s event included Canadian star Shawn Mendes, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and Irish rockers U2.