MTV Awards sees TV and film compete for first time

MTV has announced the nominations for the first MTV Movie And TV Awards, which will see stars of both the big and small screens compete against each other in each category.

The awards ceremony will also include five new categories: best American story which aims to show the US at its most open and diverse; best fight has become best fight against the system instead; tearjerker; best host; and best reality competition.

Horror film Get Out is currently leading nominations with a total of six nods, while the live action remake of Beauty And The Beast and Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things are both on four.

Beauty And The Beast is up for four awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

TV comedy-drama Atlanta, fantasy series Game Of Thrones, films Hidden Figures, Logan and Moonlight, and Mandy Moore’s TV drama This Is Us are all on three nominations at the moment.

More awards categories will be announced closer to the ceremony date.

Singer Adam Devine will host the awards, which will take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on May 7.