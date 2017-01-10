Mrs Brown's Boys gets a Saturday night entertainment show

Mrs Brown’s Boys is making the leap from sitcom to real life with plans for everyone’s favourite mammy to front a Saturday night entertainment show.

All Round To Mrs Brown’s sees the hugely popular character of Agnes throw open the doors of her house to a roster of celebrity guests in a BBC One prime time slot which will be filmed in front of a live studio audience.

The newly-commissioned series will also feature hilarious audience participation and plenty of jokes and pranks to keep the guests on their toes.

The news is that Agnes is getting an entertainment show (BBC)

Brendan O’Carroll, who writes the series and stars as Mrs Brown, said: “The entire cast is excited by this. I think Agnes may be worried that she’ll need a bigger kettle to make tea for everyone that’s coming round.”

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content said: “Bringing one of our biggest comedy stars Mrs Brown to Saturday nights in 2017 with a new entertainment show is going to be full of fun and mischief and totally unpredictable, I can’t wait.”

Mrs Brown will welcome celebrity guests (BBC)

BBC’s controller entertainment commissioning Kate Phillips added: “We all agree it’s high time some of our bravest celebrities experienced a slice of the world according to Agnes and I can’t think of a finer or funnier format to do this in.”

Watch out celebs, you could soon be facing the toughest interviewer in town.