Mrs Brown's Boys could have been very different if things had gone to plan

Brendan O'Carroll was on This Morning discussing all things Mrs Brown with Phillip Schofield and stand in co-host Sarah Greene.

O'Carroll was chatting about about the new talk show, his family being involved and life on the road with the brand.

But he also spoke about the origins of Mrs Brown and how she could have been a very different character once upon a time.

O'Carroll said the show had started out on radio and he got "every voice I knew" to be involved.

The actress hired to voice Mrs Brown ended up falling ill before recording, so O'Carroll stood in with a plan dub in the original voice afterwards.

O'Carroll put on the Mrs Brown voice we all know today for the sake of authenticity while recording and during the editing process it was decided O'Carroll's version of TV's favourite mammy was too good to lose.

Hard to imagine Mrs Brown as anyone other than Brendan O'Carroll.

You can listen to the full interview below.