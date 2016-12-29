Mrs Brown's Boys actor Rory Cowan seeks legal advice following 'vile' accusations on Twitter

Mrs Brown's Boys star Rory Cowan is seeking legal advice to deal with a number of 'vicious' tweets that were directed at him on the social media network.

The actor told RTE's Today with Sean O'Rourke radio show that he had been accused of being a child molester and a paedophile and had been told to 'leave the kids alone.'

The Dublin actor said: “I probably should have ignored them. I’ve received criticism before from people who don’t like Mrs Brown’s Boys and it was water off a duck’s back, but this stuff was vicious and cruel and it was so quick when I replied to a tweet.”

Mr Cowan said it was more than one person sending the tweets and he and his solicitor were trying to find out where the tweets were coming from before taking further steps such as contacting the Gardaí.

The actor said he would be staying on the social media network, however he would no longer be engaging with other Twitter users or fans.