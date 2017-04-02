Mrs Brown proved viewers' favourite post-watershed Saturday night show in the UK

All Round To Mrs Brown’s has proved a solid favourite with UK viewers after drawing in the biggest audience of its timeslot for another week.

The second instalment of the post-watershed chat show was watched by an average of 5.5 million British people, just over one million more than part one of The Voice UK final.

Kicking off at 9.15pm, the hour-long programme hosted by Brendan O’Carroll’s potty-mouthed Irish matriarch peaked at 5.9 million viewers.

Here we go it's All Round to Mrs. Brown's BBC One & RTE 1 now pic.twitter.com/z1zHiFrRRp — Mrs. Brown's Boys (@MrsBrownsBoys) April 1, 2017

Its debut last week was equally popular, drawing in the same average audience and peaking at the slightly lower number of 5.7 million viewers.

Viewers took to social media to share how much they enjoyed watching special guest Holly Willoughby show her cheeky side, especially when she tried to help Mrs Brown solve a crossword puzzle with the word “penis”.

She was joined on the sofa by her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield, along with both their mothers, and singer Lulu.

Meanwhile, the ITV singing contest, airing from 8.30-10.20pm, saw a peak of five million people tune in as finalist Michelle John was booted off the competition.

It drew in an average audience of 4.4 million viewers – slightly more than last Saturday’s 4.2 million average.

Both shows were once again overshadowed by Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway earlier in the evening.

The penultimate episode of the 7pm ITV show, which challenged presenter Dermot O’Leary to steal items from people’s baskets in a supermarket, attracted an impressive audience of 6.3 million viewers on average, peaking at 7.7 million viewers.

BBC One’s celebrity episode of game show Pointless, starring Guy Henry, Rosie Marcel and Vicki Pepperdine, secured just over half that number with an average of 3.6 million viewers after broadcasting at 6.50pm.