Mr. T and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles for Dancing with the Stars

A-Team star Mr. T, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and former figure skater Nancy Kerrigan are among the competitors for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

ABC announced the cast for the 24th season of the reality competition – the US version of Strictly Come Dancing – on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

Other cast members include former Saturday Night Live star Chris Kattan, current Bachelor Nick Viall and singer Charo.

super excited to be on this season of dancing with the stars w/ my partner @sashafarber1 A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:20am PST

Len Goodman, who recently ended his 12-year run as head judge on Strictly, will return on the panel for DWTS, along with Bruno Tonioli and US judges Julianne Hough and Carrie Ann Inaba.

This season also marks the return of dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd after welcoming their first child together earlier this year.

Simone will look to follow in the footsteps of her US gymnastics teammate Laurie Hernandez, who took home the show’s Mirrorball Trophy as last season’s champ.