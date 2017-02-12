Movie stars out in force for Bafta ceremony in London

British and Hollywood film royalty are braving the London cold as they make their way up the red carpet for this year’s Bafta ceremony.

Among the first stars to arrive at the Royal Albert Hall was Anya Taylor-Joy, one of the nominees for the EE Bafta Rising Star award, the only accolade voted for by the public.

Talking to presenter Zoe Ball, she said: “It’s my first red carpet of this scale so I’m taking it as it comes, I’m rolling with it.”

The ceremony is being hosted by Stephen Fry, who last year was subject to a backlash following the “bag lady” joke he made about costume designer Jenny Beavan.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be joining the stars at the ceremony.

Prince William will present the Bafta Fellowship, which is awarded annually to an individual in recognition of an outstanding and exceptional contribution to film, television or games.

Stephen Fry (Ian West/PA)

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley spoke about working with director Sir Kenneth Branagh on his film adaptation of Murder On The Orient Express.

She told Zoe: “It’s so good, it’s so great, we do games nights on a Friday, I can’t enough of everyone.”

Daisy Ridley signs autographs for her fans on the #EEBAFTAs red carpet! Watch LIVE: https://t.co/4JDXdC26vC https://t.co/a8AI9wGQgo — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 12, 2017

The film also stars Dame Judi Dench and Johnny Depp, and will see Sir Kenneth playing Hercule Poirot.

Fashion designer and Nocturnal Animals director Tom Ford said of being nominated in the best director category alongside Ken Loach and Kenneth Lonergan: “I am so honoured to be in their company, I’m honoured to be here.”

Asked if he will leave fans waiting long for another film, he said: “I’m working on the screenplay now, so hopefully two to three years. That’s a normal wait for a film.”