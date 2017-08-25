Move over Taylor Swift, Picture This released their debut album today

Today may be known worldwide as the day ‘Taylor Swift returned’ but to most of us on these shores it’s the day Picture This released their self titled debut album.

Yes, that’s right - our favourite Kildare duo managed to sell out a gig in Dublin’s 3Arena in three minutes, with an extra date due to demand, without an album released.

Midnight tonight our debut album becomes available online. Just want to thank every single person for your support from the very beginning. It's thanks to you that we were able to do this. Hope you love the album as much as we loved making it. It's yours now. A post shared by Picture This (@bandpicturethis) on Aug 24, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

The 13 track album was released today and of course jumped straight to number one on the Irish iTunes charts.

It’s hard to believe that Jimmy Rainsford and Ryan Hennessy only joined forces at the end of October 2015.

Upon hearing Ryan’s unique voice back in the day after spotting him performing in local venues across Kildare, Jimmy invited Ryan to join him in his studio and volia, Picture This was born.

Two years later they signed a major deal with Republic Records and managed to sell out five dates in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre and had hits with singles such as ‘Take my Hand’, ‘Never Change’ and ‘You&I’.

Not bad from two lads from Athy.

And we’re not the only ones proud of them.

I am so in love with @BandPictureThis album💖 so proud of them🤷‍♀️roll on the 3arena💃💃#PictureThisAlbum — Megan Keane (@meg_keane) August 24, 2017

Wow this is honestly amazing 🎉 I am so proud of you lads I'm so so proud I get to support ye #PictureThisAlbum @BandPictureThis pic.twitter.com/6xg6uAaOPB — caoimhe (quee-va) (@caoimh_corcoran) August 24, 2017