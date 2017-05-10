Move over Snoop Dogg, it’s all about this sign language interpreter

An american sign language interpreter successfully upstaged American rapper, Snoop Dogg at his most recent concert in New Orleans.

Upstaging Snoop Dogg? We know, it sounds like an impossible task.

In a video, posted on The Good Life Radio Show’s Facebook page, Holly Maniatty is shown giving it socks translating the hip-hop star’s hit P.I.M.P.

And we mean, giving it socks!

Without further ado, watch her in all her glory:

We could watch her all day.
By Anna O'Donoghue

