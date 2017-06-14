Move over Kylie, Kim Kardashian is officially launching her own beauty brand

Kim Kardashian has followed in the footsteps of her baby sister, Kylie and launched her own beauty brand.

The eldest Kardashian post multiple clips to Instagram to announce the news.

The line is set to officially launch on June 21 although fans are already freaking out.

This comes after Kim collaborated with Kylie Jenner on a KKW collection and to avoid direct competition with her baby sister, the range is set to focus more on skincare and fragrances.

Although according to reports, the first product will be a cream contour and highlight with a double sided brush.

