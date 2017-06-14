Move over Kylie, Kim Kardashian is officially launching her own beauty brand

Kim Kardashian has followed in the footsteps of her baby sister, Kylie and launched her own beauty brand.

The eldest Kardashian post multiple clips to Instagram to announce the news.

@kkwbeauty A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

The line is set to officially launch on June 21 although fans are already freaking out.

Hunny. #KKWbeauty will dominate, any other cosmetic line is CANCELLED. 🐸☕️ pic.twitter.com/LSdIhAciea — Kim's boo thang 💎 (@KKWstan) June 13, 2017

This comes after Kim collaborated with Kylie Jenner on a KKW collection and to avoid direct competition with her baby sister, the range is set to focus more on skincare and fragrances.

Although according to reports, the first product will be a cream contour and highlight with a double sided brush.

Check out my Snapchat 😜 my newest collection #VacationEdition drops June 15th at 3pm pst ... @kyliecosmetics KylieCosmetics.com thank you for all the love & constant support it really means the world to me xoxo A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

Ammmm ….. Well this is awkward.