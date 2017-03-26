Most men would want 'obvious' upgrade, jokes Pilou Asbaek

Game Of Thrones star Pilou Asbaek has admitted that when technology allows us to improve our bodies with artificial upgrades, there is only one enhancement that will have half the population queuing.

The actor plays burly agent Batou in Ghost In The Shell, the futuristic action thriller that sees technology giant Hanka push the boundaries of artificial intelligence and robotic body parts.

Asked what mechanical enhancement he would choose, he joked: “We all know the answer to that.

“But after that I would have a chip in the back of my head that allows me to speak all the languages of the world – including English with a beautiful British accent.”

Pilou Asbaek ( Francois Mori/AP)

The Danish star underwent five hours a day of military training to bulk up for the role, along with co-star Chin Han.

As the pair joked that actors prefer evenings in bars talking about Shakespeare over working out, he added: “When I started filming for Game Of Thrones series seven (in which he plays Euron Greyjoy) it was back to losing the weight and muscles – which is frustrating when your wife of 10 years tells you how good you looked.”

Scarlett Johansson plays Major in Rupert Sanders’ most recent movie, a formidable robot with the brain of a human girl.

But the Lost In Translation star said her dream upgrade would be a more practical one, given her busy schedule and recent introduction to motherhood with the birth of her daughter, Rose.

“I want to need less sleep,” she told the Press Association.

“Between work life and home life and everything, I wish I could get an anti-jetlag button and a ‘need less sleep’ button.”

Scarlett Johansson (Francois Mori/AP)

For Oscar-winning star Juliette Binoche, who plays scientific genius Dr Oulet, the enhancement of choice would be a “greater consciousness”.

Meanwhile, Han said: “I would have a chip full of recipes so I can cook for my significant other.”

Ghost In The Shell debuts in UK cinemas on March 30.