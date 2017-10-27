Morrissey set to play the 3Arena in 2018

Morrissey has announced his first Irish tour since 2015.

The former Smiths frontman will play the 3Arena in Dublin on February 20, 2018.

The announcement follows the release of his new album Low In High School.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, November 3 at 10am and are available at all Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.ie.

Tickets for Dublin are priced from €69.50 inclusive of booking fees.
