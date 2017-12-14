Morgan Spurlock on sexual harassment: I am part of the problem

Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock has said he is “part of the problem” while confessing to sexual harassment and infidelity.

In a lengthy post, shared from his Twitter account, Spurlock also recounted a sexual encounter from his college days which he said he thought was consensual, but said that the woman believed it was rape.

He also said he paid a settlement to a woman who worked at his office whom he would call “hot pants” or “sex pants”.

In the post, Spurlock, who is best known for the Oscar-nominated documentary Super Size Me and for directing One Direction documentary film This Is Us, said he thought it was funny but later realised his behaviour was demeaning.

I am Part of the Problem



The 47-year-old added that he has “been unfaithful to every wife and girlfriend I have ever had”.

He repeatedly wrote that he is “part of the problem” and added that “we all are”.

He said: “But I am also part of the solution. By recognising and openly admitting what I’ve done to further this terrible situation, I hope to empower the change within myself. We should all find the courage to admit we’re at fault.

“More than anything, I’m hopeful that I can start to rebuild the trust and the respect of those I love most. I’m not sure I deserve it, but I will work every day to earn it back.

“I will do better. I will be better. I believe we all can.”

Spurlock concluded: “The only individual I have control over is me. So starting today, I’m going to be more honest with you and myself.

“I’m going to lay it all out in the open. Maybe that will be a start. Who knows. But I do know I’ve talked enough in my life … I’m finally ready to listen.”

Spurlock later tweeted that he is “seeking help” when asked on Twitter about not mentioning so in his initial post.