Moonlight picks up best film at LGBT awards ceremony

The Oscar-winning movie Moonlight has scooped yet another award for best film at the GLAAD Media Awards.

Barry Jenkins’s coming-of-age epic, which follows the life of a young boy coming to terms with his sexuality, was honoured by the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation at the 28th annual event in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The film picked up three Academy Awards this year, including best picture and best supporting actor for Mahershala Ali’s performance.

The group nominated only two films for the award, which it said reflected the dearth of LGBTQ story lines in Hollywood.

The other nominee was Star Trek Beyond.

Among the television awards, Jill Soloway’s Transparent was named outstanding comedy series, while the best drama series went to the Freeform fantasy Shadowhunters.

.@ShadowhuntersTV won the GLAAD Award for Outstanding Drama Series. Honored to be part of the LGBTQ media community. 💜 to @GLAAD & our fans. pic.twitter.com/SL0C8OdBvc — Freeform (@FreeformTV) April 2, 2017

Patricia Arquette was presented with the Vanguard Award, tearfully dedicating it to her late transgender sister, Alexis Arquette.

She told the audience; “Alexis wanted to move the world forward to a time where every trans kid could dream and realise their dreams.”

The awards celebrate the “fair, accurate and inclusive representations” of the LGBTQ community.