Moonlight madness is the latest in many mishaps at awards ceremonies

The Oscars blunder that saw La La Land wrongly announced as the best picture winner instead of Moonlight is the latest in a long line of embarrassing televised mix-ups and mistakes.

Sunday night’s Oscars also saw another gaffe take place when an “alive and well” film producer was mistakenly included in the In Memoriam montage.

Here are some memorable mishaps, from awards shows and reality TV programmes.

Barry Jenkins upon hearing Moonlight won the best picture Oscar (Chris Pizzello/AP/PA)

:: The Oscars (2017)

La La Land was given the best picture award by presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, before it became apparent that Moonlight was the winner of the prize.

The musical’s producers were coming to the end of their acceptance speeches when Jordan Horowitz, another La La Land producer, took to the microphone to correct the mistake.

Warren and Faye had been given the wrong envelope, the one for best actress, which had already been accepted by La La Land’s Emma Stone.

Earlier in the awards ceremony, the image of Australian film producer Jan Chapman was used in the montage of notable film industry members who had died in the past year.

Jan’s photo was used to represent her friend, Australian costume designer Janet Patterson, a four-time Oscar nominee who died in October 2016.

She told Variety: “I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson.

Oh dear. The #Oscars put up what I think is a photo of Jan Chapman, instead of Janet Patterson, for the In Memoriam segment. pic.twitter.com/VbnO7u3HoS — Rhett Bartlett (@dialmformovies) February 27, 2017

“I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered.

“Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up.

“I am alive and well and an active producer.”

:: Miss Universe

In 2015, US comedian Steve Harvey announced the wrong winner at the Miss Universe pageant in what is considered one of the most embarrassing prize-giving errors of all time.

Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez, was incorrectly named as the winner of the accolade and was given the crown, before presenter Steve revealed his mistake and that she was the runner-up.

The correct winner was then revealed to be Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach and Ariadna was de-crowned.

:: Australia’s Next Top Model

In 2010, Australia’s version of the modelling reality programme made headline news when the wrong contestant was crowned the winner.

During the live final, Kelsey Martinovich was told she was chosen by the public to be the show’s champion and was in the midst of her acceptance speech when presenter Sarah Murdoch was forced to interrupt.

Sarah was told via her earpiece that the real winner was actually Amanda Ware.

“I’m feeling sick about this,” the presenter said as the mistake came to light. “I’m so sorry, this was a complete accident.”

:: The X Factor

Olly Murs was left red-faced after he told an X Factor contestant she was going home before the result was officially announced.

In 2015, during a results show, Olly and his co-host Caroline Flack asked the judges to choose who they wanted to send home between singers Monica Michael and Anton Stephans.

It appeared he thought three out of the four judges had opted to send Monica home and therefore told her she would be automatically out of the show.

But, as two judges had voted for each contestant, the “deadlock” was decided by the public vote.

It was then revealed that Monica had, in fact, had received the fewest votes from the public and would be leaving.

:: The Eurovision Song Contest

Pop group Scooch were revealed as the UK’s act for the Eurovision Song Contest back in 2007, but only after their rival, singer Cyndi, had been mistakenly announced first.

During the live pre-Eurovision programme Making Your Mind Up, which sees the public vote for their favourite UK entry ahead of the final event, hosts Sir Terry Wogan and Fearne Cotton simultaneously revealed Scooch and Cyndi to be the winners.

Seconds later, Fearne confirmed Scooch had won the public vote and the BBC later apologised for the live TV error.

:: The NRJ Music Awards

Katy Perry was incorrectly announced as the winner of the best international song accolade during France’s NRJ Music Awards in 2009.

Katy Perry (Ian West/PA)

It was revealed at the end of the show, after Katy had accepted the award, that Rihanna was actually the winner in the category for her hit song Disturbia.

Katy did, however, manage to take home the award for best international album for her record One Of The Boys.

:: The Daytime Emmy Awards

Host of US daytime chat show The Talk Aisha Tyler was given the wrong envelope while presenting the Emmy for outstanding talk show informative.

Quickly realising the error when opening the envelope, Aisha told the audience: “Oh, interestingly enough, this winner is not in this category. But it’s exciting to see and if I read it out I’m going to give another category away!”

She placed the card back into the envelope before being given the correct winner for the category.

:: The MTV Video Music Awards

Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift’s speech as she accepted the VMA for best female video at the 2009 awards.

Jumping up on to the stage, he told her “I’mma let you finish” before telling the audience that the award should have gone to Beyonce.

He said: “Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time.”

:: The Oscars (2014)

During the 2014 Oscars ceremony, John Travolta failed to correctly pronounce Frozen star Idina Menzel’s name, instead introducing her to the stage as Adele Dazeem.

Following the actor’s gaffe, she began trending on Twitter and the singer has since said John inadvertently gave her a career boost.

:: The Golden Globes

Chicago Hope star Christine Lahti was in the toilet when she was revealed as the winner of the best actress in a TV series during the Golden Globes in 1998.

To save the moment, and stall before Christine returned, actor Robin Williams took to the stage for some impromptu stand-up to keep the audience entertained.

:: The Oscars (2013)

Jennifer Lawrence lived the nightmare every award-winner fears at the 2013 Oscars, when she tripped up the stairs while walking to the stage to retrieve her best actress gong.

Jennifer Lawrence (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Jennifer had fallen foul to the oversized skirt of her custom-made Dior couture gown, but laughed off the incident in her acceptance speech.

She said, to the audience who had given her a standing ovation: “This is nuts. You guys are only standing up because I fell and you feel bad. That was embarrassing.”