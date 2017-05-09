Montenegro's hair-spinning Slavko was robbed, Eurovision fans complain

Eurovision Song Contest fans have shared their dismay as Montenegro’s hair-spinning Slavko Kalezic failed to make it to the competition final.

The singer delighted the audience as he took to the stage with his sassy performance, Space.

But his see-through outfit and impressive waist-length plait were not enough to secure the spot and he was booted from the competition in the first stage of semi-finals, broadcast on Tuesday.

Viewers – including the Eurovision crew themselves – were not happy.

I hope Slavko spends the next year roaming Europe hair-whipping every single person who didn't vote for him. #Eurovision #MNE — Jill Johnston (@MythicJill) May 9, 2017

@slavko_kalezic Loved your attitude so much Slavko! You know what Eurovision is about! Good luck! 😊 — Renske (@RenskeTalitha) May 9, 2017

The event, held in host city Kiev, Ukraine, picked out 10 acts to face each other in the contest’s big final showdown on Saturday.

The selected countries included Moldova, Azerbaijan, Greece, Sweden, Cyprus, Portugal, Armenia, Poland, Australia and Belgium.

They will join the “big five” countries that automatically qualify for the Grand Final, including UK entry and former X Factor hopeful, Lucie Jones.

Lucie will be going straight to Saturday’s show (Sergei Chuzavkov/AP)

The 26-year-old previously said she would be keeping politics firmly out of her mind as she took part in the first Eurovision since the EU referendum.

“I am really not thinking about Brexit,” she said, “It’s out of my hands so there is no point in worrying or thinking about it, I am just letting it pass me by.”

The second of the two-part semi-final will continue on BBC Four at 8pm on Thursday, presented by Scott Mills and Mel Giedroyc.