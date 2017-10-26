Mollie King reveals struggles with Strictly Cha-cha-cha

Strictly Come Dancing star Mollie King said her dance routine this week is “the devil” as she admitted she is struggling to master the Cha-cha-cha.

The Saturdays singer will perform the Latin routine with professional partner AJ Pritchard to Kylie Minogue’s Better The Devil You Know, but said she is finding it hard to memorise her steps.

She told Strictly – It Takes Two presenter Zoe Ball: “The Cha-cha-cha is the devil for me, it’s not agreeing with me.

“AJ is actually being quite positive with me this week but I am being quite negative, you know when it’s just not going in the body?

And I’m really trying to keep straight legs. It’s so hard, it feels weird to keep the leg straight all the time and poor AJ is like ‘keep it snappy, keep it sharp’.”

The duo increased their training hours last week to perfect their Viennese Waltz to Anyone Who Had A Heart by Cilla Black.

The extra effort paid dividends when they ended up third on the leaderboard.

King said: “We can see that it is paying off. We are probably training 12 hours a day at the moment.”

Strictly – It Takes Two is on BBC Two on weeknights at 6.30pm.