Model Emily Ratajkowski enjoys boat trip around Bantry Bay during recent Cork visit

American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski recently enjoyed a getaway to Cork and took to the waters of Bantry Bay by boat.

Ms Ratajkowski took in the views on offer as Bantry Bay Boat Hire Ltd accompanied her on a dolphin-spotting trip around the bay.

The Gone Girl actress considers her ancestral home of Bantry to be one of the best places in the world, taking regular trips to the town.

In an interview on the Late Late Show back in 2014, she admitted that while she does not speak any Irish, she knew one word, ciúnas, taught to her by her friend who studied Irish.

Ms Ratajkowski came to the world’s attention when she played a prominent role in the video for Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines and has since appeared in the 2014 blockbuster Gone Girl, Entourage and We are Your Friends.