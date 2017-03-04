Mo, Jamie and Jack are through to The Voice UK quarter finals

The Voice UK has its first three quarter-finalists of the competition.

Jamie Miller, Mo Adeniran and Jack Bruley won their places in the next round of the ITV contest on Saturday after performing in the first knockout show of the series.

Mo kept his place on the team (ITV)

Jamie, who performed Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You, and Mo, who sang Beyonce’s Freedom, had their spaces on coach Jennifer Hudson’s team saved by the public vote, while she chose Jack from the remaining hopefuls.

Jack had given a shaky performance of the Bee Gees hit To Love Somebody which Hudson acknowledged had suffered from his nerves, but she defended her decision before announcing his name as the final act she wanted to keep.

Jamie was voted in by the public (ITV)

She said: “I’ve let you all have your say. This person has been my favourite from the jump. I gotta go with Jack.”

Jennifer’s contestants were the first of the four teams to take on a knockout round.

Jack was picked by J-Hud (ITV)

David Jackson, Tim Gallagher and Georgie Braggins performed for the last time in the competition on Saturday as they were not chosen to go through to the quarter-finals.

Jamie was named the bookies’ new favourite to win the competition with odds of 3-1 at Coral. Mo, the previous top bet, dropped into second place at 7-2.

Sunday’s episode will see Sir Tom Jones’s team compete to secure one of three places available in the next round.