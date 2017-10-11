Mixed reaction for new series of Our Girl

There has been a mixed reaction from fans of Our Girl - after the drama returned to TV screens for a second series last night.

Michelle Keegan is reprising her role as army medic Georgie Lane - as her platoon were sent out to Nepal following an earthquake.

Some viewers complained about a lack of action on social media.

This new girl is annoying me already. Can't act 😴 #OurGirl — Olivia Snow (@oliviamaysnow) October 10, 2017

was looking forward to our girl all day and I’m completely disappointed! flat boring storyline and rubbish new characters😴 #ourgirl — Ell 🦋 (@ellengrace08) October 10, 2017

While others have praised it for a good start.