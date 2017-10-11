Mixed reaction for new series of Our Girl

Back to Showbiz Home

There has been a mixed reaction from fans of Our Girl - after the drama returned to TV screens for a second series last night.

Michelle Keegan is reprising her role as army medic Georgie Lane - as her platoon were sent out to Nepal following an earthquake.

Some viewers complained about a lack of action on social media.

While others have praised it for a good start.
KEYWORDS: Michelle Keegan, Our Girl

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz