Mixed reaction for new series of Our Girl
There has been a mixed reaction from fans of Our Girl - after the drama returned to TV screens for a second series last night.
Michelle Keegan is reprising her role as army medic Georgie Lane - as her platoon were sent out to Nepal following an earthquake.
Some viewers complained about a lack of action on social media.
This new girl is annoying me already. Can't act 😴 #OurGirl— Olivia Snow (@oliviamaysnow) October 10, 2017
was looking forward to our girl all day and I’m completely disappointed! flat boring storyline and rubbish new characters😴 #ourgirl— Ell 🦋 (@ellengrace08) October 10, 2017
While others have praised it for a good start.
Morning everyone, can I just say how good was last nights Our girl. Love it! #OurGirl— Megan Colley (@megfcolley16) October 11, 2017
Can't wait for next Tuesday already .... loved the 1st episode of #ourgirl #MichelleKeegan @OurGirlArmy @TheOurGirlArmy— Kirsty Tarr (@kirsty_tarr) October 10, 2017
