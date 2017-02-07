Missy is a welcome return for Doctor Who fans

Missy is back – Michelle Gomez is returning to Doctor Who and fans could not be more excited.

The Scottish actress was the first female incarnation of the Doctor’s arch enemy The Master and was a hit with viewers when she first appeared on the BBC programme in 2014.

Michelle was a hit with viewers (BBC)

Michelle shared the news with a funny clip of herself dressed as Missy giving a fresh coat of paint to the Tardis, and people could not get enough of it.

The fandom is already speculating on what her storyline could be.

Never mind a Missy comeback… how about The Missy Show?

It’s welcome news for many.

We just can’t wait to find out who’ll be playing her nemesis this time.
