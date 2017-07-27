Missing Love Island? Don't worry Netflix got your back

Love Island has finished for another year and some people are absolutely distraught - many are channel flicking anxiously searching for something to watch at 9pm every night.

Here’s a list of some shows on Netflix that might fill the gap that Love Island has left in may people’s lives……

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Seasons 1 – 9

Celebrity drag queen RuPaul hosts this elimination-style reality contest that’s one part “American’s Next Top Model” and two parts fabulous.

Project Runway – Seasons 7 & 8

Aspiring fashion designers compete in challenges that test their ingenuity, reveal their personal aesthetics and determine who’s in --- and who’s out.

Celebrity Plastic Surgeons of Beverly Hills – Season 1

In a town built on good looks, the elite plastic surgeons of Beverly Hills put their A-list patients under the knife so they can look their best.

The Only Way Is Essex – Seasons 1 – 17

This reality series follows some of the most glittering characters Essex has to offer, capturing all of their tears, tantrums and triumphs.

Terrace House: Boys & Girls in the City – Seasons 1 – 2

A new set of six men and women start their lives together under one roof. All they get is a fabulous home and car. As always, there is no script.

Cheer Squad – Season 1

Follow the Great White Sharks, a world-champion cheerleading squad, as they juggle the pressures of training, school, work and relationships.

Pretty Little Liars – Seasons 1 – 7

Rudderless without their missing leader, four formerly tight high school friends band together when a blackmailer threatens to spill their dirt.

Gossip Girl – Seasons 1 – 6

A group of hyper-privileged Manhattan private-school kids seem to get away with everything. Except an anonymous blogger is watching their every move.